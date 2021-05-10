Patoka Lake kids fishing derby set for June 5

Something fishy is taking place at Patoka Lake next month.

The lake is hosting its annual kids fishing derby on Saturday, June 5th, at the Osborn Ramp from 9 to 11:30 am.

This event is for children 12 years old and younger. Participants must be accompanied by an adult

Families must supply their own tackle, fishing pole, and bait.

An awards ceremony will take place at 11 am.

For more information, call the Patoka Lake Nature Center at (812)-685-2447.