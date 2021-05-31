Perry County Sheriff’s Office looking for catalytic converter theft suspects

Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise across the country, and Perry County has not escaped the expensive trend.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office has been receiving an influx of catalytic converter thefts over the past few weeks.

The most recent theft occurred between 1:30 and 3:30 pm at the intersection of State Road 145 and State Road 37 in Perry County on Sunday.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed a suspicious person around an early 2,000’s Toyota 4-Runner (gray or silver in color) is asked to call Central Dispatch at (812)-547-7068.