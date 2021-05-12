Petersburg Family Medicine/Memorial Hospital Foundation Donate AEDs to Pike County

Pike County now has pieces of life-saving equipment.

Memorial Hospital’s Petersburg Family Medicine and the Memorial Hospital Foundation donated Automatic External Defibrillators (AEDs) to the Elmer Buchta Technology Center and the Pike County Volunteer Fire Department in April.

Memorial Hospital Foundation Director, Deidra Church, says these AED’s fit the foundation’s vision of providing resources that enhance Memorial Hospital’s ability to transform lives.

Church says the foundation is thankful for all the donors who make a donation like this possible.