Pike County Leads Southwest Indiana in COVID-19 Vaccine Numbers

Pike County is leading Southwest Indiana in Vaccination statistics.

Currently, 32.8% of Pike County’s population has been vaccinated for COVID-19. 41.8% of those over the age of 18 are vaccinated and 83.7% of those over the age of 65 are vaccinated.

Knox County is close behind, with a 31.4% vaccination rate. 39.9% of those over 18 have gotten vaccinated and 76.5% of people over the age of 65 have gotten vaccinated.

Coming in behind Knox County is Dubois County, with 29.7% of its population vaccinated. 39.2% of those over the age of 18 in Dubois County have gotten their COVID-19 vaccination and 83% of those over the age of 65 have gotten theirs.

For more information, head to coronavirus.in.gov.