Pipe Project Scheduled for SR 257 Between Otwell and Velpen

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane restrictions for State Road 257 between Otwell and Velpen.

Contractors will restrict one lane of State Road 257 between East Division Street and East County Road 50 E for a pipe project on Monday, May 17th.

Work will take place during the daytime hours with traffic controlled by flagging operations.

Activity at this location is expected to wrap up by the end of May, depending on weather conditions.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.