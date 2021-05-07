Pipe replacement project scheduled for State Road 64 near Oakland City

The Indiana Department of Transportation is closing a portion of State Road 64 near Oakland City for a pipe replacement project next week.
Crews will close the highway near the Patoka River Bridge on Wednesday, May 12th.
Work is expected to take about one day, depending on weather conditions.
Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.
All through traffic should use the official detour following State Road 161 and State Road 57.
