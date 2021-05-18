Princeton woman arrested for driving drunk with children in the car

A Princeton woman is facing charges after driving drunk with her children in the car.

Police pulled over 33-year-old Megan Skidmore for driving left of center on State Road 64 near State Road 57 on Monday evening.

Skidmore’s 9-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son were in the car.

While talking with Skidmore, police smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage and noticed two empty alcohol containers on the driver’s side door.

Further investigation revealed Skidmore had a blood alcohol content of .22%.

She was arrested and booked into the Gibson County Jail on bond and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated with passengers under 18 years old, open alcohol container violation, and for driving left of center.

Skidmore’s two children were released to a family member.