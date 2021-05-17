REMINDER: Tax filing deadline is today

Time is running out to pay your taxes!

Hoosiers have until midnight Monday, May 17th, to pay their individual income tax returns.

Those who aren’t able to file before the deadline can file for an extension directly with the DOR or with the Internal Revenue Service.

If the IRS extension deadline is granted, the Indiana extension is automatically granted.

A timely filed extension moves the federal tax filing deadline to October 15, and the Indiana filing deadline to November 15.

It is important to note that the extension only shifts the filing deadline and not the payment deadline.

Ninety percent of the taxes owed are still required to be paid by midnight Monday, May 17th, to avoid penalties and interest.

For more information about tax income filing and payments, visit dor.in.gov.