73-year-old Rick D. Helmerich, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 22, 2021, after a courageous and lengthy battle against multiple health issues.

He was born February 22, 1948, in Evansville, Indiana, to the late Mildred and Gerald Helmerich. Rick was a 1967 graduate of Huntingburg High School. He later moved to Louisville, KY where he owned an auto repair shop for 30 years. He has always been an active person and could fix anything. He loved spending time at Patoka Lake, on the water and with all of his friends.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Ruth Helmerich of Louisville, Kentucky; his son, Chris, wife Tiffany, and their children, Payton and Tyler of Louisville, Kentucky; his son, Ben, wife Shelby, of Murray, Kentucky; and three siblings, Phil of Huntingburg, Indiana, Sherrel of Brown County, Indiana, and Donna of Katy, Texas. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tara Ragland of Sellersburg, Indiana, who he lost in January.

Funeral services for Rick D. Helmerich will be held at 12:00 noon, E.D.T., on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Holland, Indiana. Pastor Debbie Roe will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 4:00-8:00 p.m., on Wednesday; and also at the church one hour prior to the funeral service on Thursday.