Road Reconstruction project Scheduled for SR 61 In Petersburg

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a complete road closure for State Road 61 in Petersburg for a road reconstruction project.

Beginning on or around , contractors will begin the first of two phases in this complete road reconstruction by closing S.R. 61 from the S.R. 56/57 intersection to 7th Street. The entire project will reconstruct the road to about a mile north of that location near East Harvest Lane. As a part of this project, the road will be dug out down to the subgrade layers and completely replaced with new layers and driving surfaces.

Work on phase is expected to last until mid-October, depending upon weather conditions. Phase two will follow with the entire project expected to be complete next summer. Local traffic will have access up to the points of closure, but all through traffic should use the official detour following S.R. 57, U.S. 50 and S.R. 241.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.