Rockville Man Injured in Dirt Bike Accident

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an ORV accident that occurred Sunday afternoon in Warrick County.

Yesterday, 54-year-old Steve Redman of Rockville, was operating a dirt bike at Interlake SRA when he struck a tree and sustained a severe lower-body injury.

Redman was taken by StatFlight to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville to be treated for his injuries. Redman was wearing full safety gear at the time of the accident