Second Public Meeting to be held on June 16, 2021 for County-wide Bike and Pedestrian Master Plan

Residents have another chance to share their thoughts on the County-wide Bike and Pedestrian Master Plan in a few weeks.

The second public meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, June 16th, from 6 to 8 pm at Old Town Hall, at 309 Geiger Street in Huntingburg.

Project planners will be presenting the revised routes that will be incorporated into the master plan.

The meeting will be an open-house format with exhibits and opportunities for the public to provide input on the developing plan.

There will be an overview presentation at 6:30 pm.

“We are excited to present the revised routes to the public,” said County Commissioner Elmer F. Brames, one of the applicants for the grant. “The planning team has done an excellent job of listening to the public and incorporating their feedback and route recommendations into the plan.”

The planning process will run through the end of June 2021.

Dubois county, and the Cities of Jasper and Huntingburg, and other communities within the county were awarded Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Planning Grants from the Indiana State Department of health in January 2021.

With this grant, the communities are excited to be developing a master plan that will address bicycling and pedestrian connectivity within the county.

The plan will evaluate overall bicycle and pedestrian connectivity in the county, will identify connections and routes for future facilities, identify short and long-term priorities for implementation, and make policy recommendations for the communities within the county to work in tandem to achieve a more bikeable and walkable culture in Dubois County.

The planning process began earlier this year.

A project advisory committee, made up of representatives from the different communities, was established and has been directing the planning effort. In addition to their guidance, the public is being asked to participate in the planning process.

A county-wide network of biking and walking facilities is being planned.

The first public meeting that presented the study’s goals and objectives was held on May 6th. Team planners presented opportunities and constraints and presented the preliminary route network being considered. The public was asked to weigh on the preliminary routes and provide additional comments and feedback.

For more information about the project, visit the project website at tswdesign.mysocialpinpoint.com/dubois-county.