SIRS Announces New Executive Leadership Team

Southern IN Resource Solutions, Inc is welcoming a new Executive Leadership Team.

Cheryl Mullis was recently appointed Chief Executive Officer and President, and Melissa Sharp was appointed to Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President.

Their terms are effective June 14th.

Mullis was inspired to work with individuals with disabilities as a teenager and focused her education on the Developmental Disabilities and Mental Health Industry.

Since then, she has dedicated 18 years to SIRS’s mission and vision.

Mullis is committed to professional development and recently graduated from the INARF Leadership Academy.

Sharp is an 8-year SIRS veteran. She joined the organization with 16 years of accounting and supervisory experience. She currently serves as SIRS VP of Finance and Administration and leads SIRS First Steps early intervention services.

Southern Indiana Resource Solutions, better known as SIRS, is a dynamic non-profit organization supporting individuals with disabilities to lead fulfilling lives in their community of choice. The organization was founded in 1968 through the grassroots efforts of local parents of adults with disabilities. Today, SIRS provides a wide range of person-centered services to approximately 700 individuals employs 250 people, and contributes approximately $6M to the economies of 5 counties in Southern Indiana.

SIRS remains committed to the full participation of individuals with disabilities in our local communities. SIRS operates under a philosophy of full inclusion and self-determination to all persons served.

For more information, please visit www.sirs.org or contact SIRS at info@sirs.org or (812) 897-4840.