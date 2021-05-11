South Spencer Teachers voice frustrations about Superintendent

Teachers at the South Spencer School Corporation say they aren’t happy with how the district is being led.

Over 50 teachers from around the school district gathered at a school board meeting on Monday to voice their frustrations about Superintendent, Dr. Richard Rutherford.

These complaints come after a series of job cuts.

Indiana State Teacher’s Association Representative, Veronica Hobbs, says the school has let go of eight positions due to attrition since 2012.

“Last year we lost two positions, one in the middle school and the interventionist at Luce. This year they are not planning on replacing the Agriculture teacher that is retiring. They are reducing the middle school teachers, to try and cover some of the classes the AG teacher taught,” she says.

Hobbs says the middle school will feel the loss of teachers than other buildings in the corporation.

“They are removing another teacher from the middle school to cover a social studies position at the high school,” she says.

The Indiana State Teachers Association filed an unfair labor practice earlier this year on three counts against the superintendent: Failure to bargain, failure to discuss, and intimidation of employees.

This complaint will be discussed further next week.

Board members will talk about the superintendent’s contract renewal at their next board meeting.