Spencer County Man Arrested on Several Charges

A lengthy drug investigation landed a Spencer County man behind bars this week.
Indiana State Troopers say there were able to gather enough evidence to arrest 55-year-old Otto Embry Jr. on several drug charges.
Embry was arrested at his home without further incident on Tuesday.
He was taken to the Spencer County Jail and charged with three felony counts of dealing methamphetamine and three felony counts of possession of methamphetamine.
