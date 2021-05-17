Springs Valley Community Schools to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinic for students

A school in Orange County is helping get the COVID-19 vaccine into the arm of its students over the next few weeks.

Springs Valley Community Schools has partnered with IU Health to offer two Pfizer vaccination clinics.

The first clinic is on Monday, May 17th at 12:30 pm at the school.

If you want your child to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, please complete the consent form that is posted on the school’s Facebook page, and return it to the office first thing Monday morning.

Extra consent forms will be available in both the Elementary and High School office.

A second clinic will be held on June 7th, 2021 from 4 pm – 7 pm for students to receive their second dose.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccination, please visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at cdc.gov.