Give mom a break from cooking on Mother’s Day.

The St. Anthony American Legion is serving fried chicken dinners from 10 am until sold out tomorrow Sunday, May 9th.

The meal includes fried chicken, German fries, slaw, and baked beans all for $10.00.

Support the St. Anthony American Legion and treat mom Mother’s day with the chicken dinner served at the St. Anthony Legion in the heart of St. Anthony.