State Parks to celebrate Kids to Parks Day on May 15

Families have a special chance to connect with local, state, and national parks this weekend.

Indiana State Park properties are hosting special events on Saturday, May 15th, for Kids to Parks Day.

This gives children across the country an opportunity to learn about park stewardship, outdoor recreation, and natural and cultural history.

There are many opportunities to engage children in KTP Day:

-Find planned events and special activities related to KTP Day at IN.gov/state-parks/programs/program-schedules.

-Check out the Children’s Outdoor Bill of Rights with 11 suggested outdoor activities every kid should do. Complete all 11 to become a Hoosier Outdoor Child. See dnr.IN.gov.

-Get started on Hoosier Quest to earn patches and pins at IN.gov/hoosierquest.

-Check out IN.gov/kids for more ideas.

Share your photos on social media with the hashtag #KidstoParks. You can post them directly to the Indiana State Parks Facebook page at com/INdnrstateparksandreservoirs.

KTP Day is sponsored by the National Park Trust and supported by America’s State Parks and the National Association of State Park Directors.

For more information on the national day, see parktrust.org/kids-to-parks-day.

To view more DNR news releases, please see dnr.IN.gov.