Stolen Vehicle, Guns, and Drugs recovered after multi-county pursuit

Two Southern Indiana residents are facing several charges after leading police from two states on a high-speed pursuit.

Louisville Metro Police advised Indiana State Troopers that they were in pursuit of a stolen blue 2019 GMC Sierra early Wednesday morning. The vehicle was believed to be occupied by two people and was going westbound on I-64 approaching the state line. Kentucky authorities terminated the pursuit as the GMC crossed into Indiana.

The Sierra was equipped with an On-Star security system, and both Kentucky and Indiana Authorities were in contact with On-Star during the pursuit. Attempts by On-Star to remotely disable the car had been unsuccessful.

After the car crossed the state line, an Indiana State Trooper observed the vehicle speeding westbound near the 105 mile-marker in Harrison County and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and continued speeding on I-64 through Harrison and Crawford Counties with speeds over 100 mph.

As the pursuit entered into Perry County, sheriff deputies attempted to use tire-deflation devices but were not successful.

The vehicle then continued speeding into Spencer County and turned south onto US 231 and avoided tire-deflation devices set up by police.

As the vehicle approached State Road 70 near Chrisney, On-Star was able to shut down the car remotely and the driver drove into the median.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Nelson Jacob Emery of New Albany, and the passenger, 25-year-old Kaelin Marie Brian of Jeffersonville were both taken into custody without further incident.

When searching the car, police located a revolver with the serial number removed, a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic pistol, five grams of methamphetamine, and one gram of marijuana.

Both Emery and Brian were transported back to the Harrison County Jail.

Emery was charged with possession of a handgun with an obliterated serial number, possession of a handgun by a felon, theft of a motor vehicle, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, all felonies charges, and a misdemeanor count of reckless driving. He was also wanted on several warrants out of Floyd County, Indiana.

Brian was charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.