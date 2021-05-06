Strassenfest Pageant Applications Now Open

Applications for the 2021 Jasper Strassenfest Pageants are now being accepted.

The Jasper Strassenfest Miss, Jr. Miss, and Little Miss and Mister Pageants will take place on July 31st.

The Little Miss and Mister Pageant will start at 3:00pm and the Miss and Jr. Miss Pageant will start at 6:00pm.

The Little Miss and Mister Pageant applicants must be 7/8 years old on or before August 5th.

The Jr. Miss Pageant applicants should be entering 6th, 7th, or 8th grade in the fall of 2021.

Finally, the Miss Strassentfest Pageant applicants should be between the ages of 17 and 20 years old as of August 5th.

Applications for these pageants can be found online at JasperStrassenfest.org.

The Jasper Strassenfest will take place August 5th through August 8th.