Structure Replacement Scheduled for SR 159 in Bicknell

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a complete road closure for State Road 159 in Bicknell for a box culvert replacement project.

Beginning on or around , contractors will close S.R. 159 about two miles north of the intersection of S.R. 67 for a box culvert replacement project over Kuhn Ditch. This project requires a full-width pavement cut to excavate and replace the existing structure.

During the project, the closure will be in place around the clock. Local Traffic will have access up to the point of closure, but all through traffic should use the official detour following S.R. 67, S.R. 59, and S.R. 159.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.