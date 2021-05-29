Temporary closures on the Hoosier National Forest: AEP right-of-way maintenance planned

American Electric Power (AEP) is planning right-of-way (ROW) maintenance work on sections of Hoosier National Forest system lands in Crawford County. AEP is a company that services Indiana Michigan Electric Company’s transmission lines in Indiana and Michigan.

Implementation will only take a few days, but weather conditions will determine when work can begin.

The closure order for these areas is effective May 27th and will be rescinded when work is finished. Target work dates are between May 27th through June 24th.

These ROW segments are not special use permit areas, but instead are located within easements that encumbered the land prior to acquisition by the United States. They will be performing aerial herbicide application using a helicopter, so this closure is necessary to ensure public safety in work areas.

To ask questions or report concerns, please contact Jackie Contreras at (812) 547-9228 or Mike Bishop at (812) 276-4775.