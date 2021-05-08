Three volunteering events coming up to remove invasive plants

There are several opportunities coming up to help remove invasive plants from public lands.

If you’re experienced in identifying and controlling invasive woody shrub, the Invasive Species Awareness Coalition of Dubois County could use your help in leading volunteers!

If you’re still new to invasive plant control, this is a great time to learn how to identify and remove the plants while improving wildlife habitat.

If you can, register ahead of time to help us know how many to expect.

If you can, register ahead of time to help us know how many to expect

Saturday May 15th, 10am-Noon, Glendale FWA Honeysuckle Weed Wrangle

-Register online through the DNR’s volunteer system at https://www.cervistech.com/acts/console.php?console_id=0064&console_type=event&ht=1. Or contact Glendale Fish & Wildlife Area at (812)674-0168 or GlendaleFWA@dnr.IN.gov.

Saturday June 5th, 9am-Noon, Niehaus Park Weed Wrangle

-This is our first workday in Huntingburg! If you’re planning on coming, please let me know, email Emily.finch@in.nacdnet.net, or call 812-482-1171 x3.

Saturday June 26th, 9am-11am, Patoka Lake Invasive Workday

Patoka Lake is having another volunteer invasive workday. For more details, contact the nature center at (812)685-2447.