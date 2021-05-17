Tri-County YMCA conducting survey in Perry County

If you live in Perry County, the Tri-County YMCA needs your help!
The gym is conducting a Community Needs Assessment survey to assess the current programming in Perry County.
The YMCA offers full-day car Summer Camp and Youth Sports for 3 to 6-year-olds in Tell City.
Tri-County YMCA is located in Ferdinand and serves Dubois, Spencer, and Perry Counties.
To fill out the survey, Click here.
The survey is open until June 19th.
