Update: Fatal ATV Accident in Dubois County

An ATV accident claimed the life of 68 year old Ronald S. Meyer of Huntingburg sometime between Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.

Family members of Ron Meyer reported him missing to the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. He was found deceased Thursday afternoon at 1:30pm inside a wrecked Pioneer Side By Side which had crashed into a tree.

According to Indiana Conservation Officers, the accident happened about 900 feet off County Road 660 East near County Road 75 West which is east of Highway 162 near Bretzville.

An autopsy is scheduled for this morning.