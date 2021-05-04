USDA Announces Listening Session on Impacts of COVID-19 on New Farmers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is holding a virtual listening session about COVID-19’s impact on new farmers.

The listening session will take place on Thursday, May 6th, from 1:30 to 3:30 pm.

Farmers and ranchers will share their experiences in navigating the USDA’s resources for assistance after the pandemic.

This feedback will inform USDA preparations for outreach strategies, programmatic needs, technical assistance, and accessible program delivery for beginning farmers and ranchers through Pandemic Assistance for Producers.

To register: Click here