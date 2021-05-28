VFW Post 673 Recognizes Essay Contest Scholarship Winners

Two students in Dubois County who wrote their hearts out are now scholarship recipients.

The VFW Post 674 hosted the Voices of Democracy and Patriots’ Pen scholarship awardees at a recognition dinner on May 18th.

The theme for Voices of Democracy was “Is This the County the Founders Envisioned?”

Hailey Ekong was this year’s winner and received $1,000 in scholarship funds. She is a junior at Jasper High School and is the daughter of Eric and Linda Ekong.

The theme for Patriot’s Pen was “What is Patriotism To Me?”

Shawna Frederickson was this year’s winner and she received a $500 scholarship. She is a seventh-grade student at Jasper Middle School and is the daughter of Joel and Laura Frederickson.

The awardees read their entries and received their awards after a brief Memorial Service honoring VFW and VFW Auxiliary members who passed in 2020.

Both contests are held annually and include entries form the Greater Jasper and Northeast Dubois School districts.