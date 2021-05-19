Vincennes University announces Blazerpalooza Music Fest and many exciting 2021 events

Those living on the Vincennes campus are receiving news that’s music to their ears! Big experiences are amping up for Vincennes University students, faculty, staff, and the public when Fall Semester 2021 gets underway.
Facilities, classrooms, and residence halls will be busy once again, and an in-person college atmosphere will be in full swing. VU is returning to face-to-face classes and offering enhanced activities, providing students with a robust college experience.
VU will strike up the bands with Blazerpalooza, a new music festival with an exciting line-up of performances slated for Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at the Jefferson Student Union Patio as part of Welcome Weekend. Entry is free with a student ID. Also included in the weekend is a Rock the Rec Party at the Student Recreation Center that will be jam-packed with fun activities, music, and food.
Plans are also in the works for a carnival, Tube Race down the Wabash River, Parent and Family Weekend, Casino Night, intramural sports, music recitals and performances, athletics events, theatre productions, homecoming activities, E-Sports, comedians, concerts, movie nights, talent contests, speakers, and more.
“We are thrilled about returning to full in-person student events and activities,” Director of Student Activities Annie Garner said. “There will be many opportunities for VU students to stay connected and engaged beyond the classroom and create memories that will last a lifetime. The Student Activities Office is looking forward to hosting lots of activities, including dearly loved traditional events and new, exciting ones that will make for an unforgettable college experience.”
VU offers many different ways for students to immerse themselves in college life. With a wide variety and more than 60 clubs and organizations such as Cyber Crime Investigators, Anime Club, Fishing Club, and Dodgeball.
The Student Recreation Center, Aquatic Center, and Physical Education Complex at VU are home to first-class facilities with a wide range of indoor and outdoor recreational activities, including the VU Bowling Center, fitness center, and a state-of-the-art pool adaptable for either leisure or competition and training with water lounge seating, a vortex, a spa, and more.
VU is introducing a new and simple process for students to sign up for intramural sports such as basketball, fantasy football, and Spikeball through IMLeagues. Students should log into VU’s IMLeagues website or the IMLeagues app.
“We offer lots of different sports and stimulating activities that everyone can get involved with,” Facilities Coordinator for Recreational Sports Michael Taylor said. “Our intramural sports are a great way for students to connect with their peers, stoke their competitive spirit, and have fun. The Student Recreation is the perfect place to go to get in shape, burn off energy, and stay active.”
The University is also hosting an abundance of events and activities for students, faculty, staff, and the community. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us that maintaining connections with people means a lot to us, and shared experiences are vital.
Science Fridays are resuming for the Fall Semester, giving high school students a chance to participate in electrofishing, physiology experiments, engineering design, urban food production, environmental science, setting snack foods on fire, and projectile motion experiments while learning about the College of Science, Engineering, and Mathematics. Students interact with VU professors and learn about these fascinating topics, often collecting data and getting a feel for what it is like to be a VU student. Participants also receive a tour of campus, lunch, and the opportunity to meet with faculty from other academic programs at VU. Science Fridays are Sept. 17, Oct. 1, Oct. 15, and Oct. 29.
The College of Technology plans to host popular events such as the Blazerfest Car Show, CNC Saturday, and a “Day With Robots” where middle school and high school students get up close and personal with robots by learning how to run and program one. CNC Saturday is a hands-on event that exposes high school students to machining and programming and allows them to design and make a part.
The College of Health Sciences and Human Performance is excited to once again offer Health Professions Expos. High school students will experience unique activities and explore an array of healthcare professions. Health Professions Expos are scheduled for Sept. 10, Sept. 24, Oct. 22, and Nov. 5.
During the 2021-22 academic year, the VU Humanities Film and Lecture Series (HFLS) will examine the intersection of humor and activism as a space to critically engage local and national politics. The HFLS will screen two films and hold four discussions to explore humor in America.
The VU Alumni Community Series will begin an exciting, new season in October.
A list of events will be updated regularly on the University Events Calendar as activities and performers are booked/scheduled. Check out the calendar at https://www.vinu.edu/all-events.
Be the first to comment on "Vincennes University announces Blazerpalooza Music Fest and many exciting 2021 events"