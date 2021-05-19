Vincennes University announces Blazerpalooza Music Fest and many exciting 2021 events

Vincennes University Those living on the Vincennes campus are receiving news that’s music to their ears! Big experiences are amping up forstudents, faculty, staff, and the public when Fall Semester 2021 gets underway.

Facilities, classrooms, and residence halls will be busy once again, and an in-person college atmosphere will be in full swing. VU is returning to face-to-face classes and offering enhanced activities, providing students with a robust college experience.

VU will strike up the bands with Blazerpalooza, a new music festival with an exciting line-up of performances slated for , Aug. 21, 2021 at the Jefferson Student Union Patio as part of Welcome Weekend. Entry is free with a student ID. Also included in the weekend is a Rock the Rec Party at the Student Recreation Center that will be jam-packed with fun activities, music, and food.

intramural sports athletics events theatre productions E-Sports Plans are also in the works for a carnival, Tube Race down the Wabash River, Parent and Family Weekend, Casino Night,, music recitals and performances,, homecoming activities,, comedians, concerts, movie nights, talent contests, speakers, and more.

Student Activities “We are thrilled about returning to full in-person student events and activities,” Director of Student Activities Annie Garner said. “There will be many opportunities for VU students to stay connected and engaged beyond the classroom and create memories that will last a lifetime. TheOffice is looking forward to hosting lots of activities, including dearly loved traditional events and new, exciting ones that will make for an unforgettable college experience.”

clubs and organizations VU offers many different ways for students to immerse themselves in college life. With a wide variety and more than 60such as Cyber Crime Investigators, Anime Club, Fishing Club, and Dodgeball.

Student Recreation Center Aquatic Center Physical Education Complex The, andat VU are home to first-class facilities with a wide range of indoor and outdoor recreational activities, including the VU Bowling Center, fitness center, and a state-of-the-art pool adaptable for either leisure or competition and training with water lounge seating, a vortex, a spa, and more.

intramural sports IMLeagues VU is introducing a new and simple process for students to sign up forsuch as basketball, fantasy football, and Spikeball through. Students should log into VU’s IMLeagues website or the IMLeagues app.

“We offer lots of different sports and stimulating activities that everyone can get involved with,” Facilities Coordinator for Recreational Sports Michael Taylor said. “Our intramural sports are a great way for students to connect with their peers, stoke their competitive spirit, and have fun. The Student Recreation is the perfect place to go to get in shape, burn off energy, and stay active.”

The University is also hosting an abundance of events and activities for students, faculty, staff, and the community. The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us that maintaining connections with people means a lot to us, and shared experiences are vital.

College of Science, Engineering, and Mathematics Science Fridays are resuming for the Fall Semester, giving high school students a chance to participate in electrofishing, physiology experiments, engineering design, urban food production, environmental science, setting snack foods on fire, and projectile motion experiments while learning about the. Students interact with VU professors and learn about these fascinating topics, often collecting data and getting a feel for what it is like to be a VU student. Participants also receive a tour of campus, lunch, and the opportunity to meet with faculty from other academic programs at VU. Science Fridays are Sept. 17, Oct. 1, Oct. 15, and Oct. 29.

College of Technology Theplans to host popular events such as the Blazerfest Car Show, CNC , and a “Day With Robots” where middle school and high school students get up close and personal with robots by learning how to run and program one. CNC is a hands-on event that exposes high school students to machining and programming and allows them to design and make a part.

College of Health Sciences and Human Performance Theis excited to once again offer Health Professions Expos. High school students will experience unique activities and explore an array of healthcare professions. Health Professions Expos are scheduled for Sept. 10, Sept. 24, Oct. 22, and Nov. 5.

VU Humanities Film and Lecture Series During the 2021-22 academic year, the(HFLS) will examine the intersection of humor and activism as a space to critically engage local and national politics. The HFLS will screen two films and hold four discussions to explore humor in America.

VU Alumni Community Series Thewill begin an exciting, new season in October.

https://www.vinu.edu/all-events A list of events will be updated regularly on the University Events Calendar as activities and performers are booked/scheduled. Check out the calendar at