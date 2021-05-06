Vincennes University ARA and Construction Trade Programs Now Certified SEAL Programs

Vincennes University Jasper’s Automation and Robotics Academy and Construction Trades Programs are now certified Indiana State Earn and Learn programs.

The two programs are made possible through a partnership with the Patoka Valley Career and Technical Cooperative and equip students with in-demand skills.

Students in the ARA and Construction Trades programs work and learn through internships and summer employment options plus earn industry-recognized credentials through career and technical education (CTE) coursework and college credit from VU.

To learn more about the programs, visit vinu.edu.