79-year-old Walter Thompson, of Dale, died at his home on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Walter was born March 3, 1942 in Detroit, MI. to Arthur and Margaret (Hart) Thompson. He was self employed and a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish – St. Joseph Church.
He is survived by his wife Janice (Riehle) Thompson, a brother Arthur (Beverly) Thompson II of Charlevoix, MI.
A Mass of Christian Burial is planned for Tuesday May 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM CST at St. Francis of Assisi Parish – St. Joseph Church on Dale, IN., with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Friends may call on Tuesday May 18, from 9 – 11 AM CST at the church.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Spencer County Right to Life, Heart to Heart Hospice or St. Francis of Assisi Parish – St. Joseph Church.
Fuller Funeral Home (fullersfh.com) is handling arrangements.
