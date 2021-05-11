83-year-old Wava Boeglin, of Huntingburg passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday May 9, 2021 at Scenic Hills in Ferdinand, Indiana. Wava was born on July 18, 1937 in Bradley, IL. to Wilbur and Arvilla (Darkwood) Warner.

Surviving are four children, Sharon (Bret) Voelkel of Jasper, Shirley Rodgers of Holland, Larry Boeglin of Stendal, and Dodie Hopf of Huntingburg. Four grandchildren, Zach (Brianne) and Clay (Shawntee) Hopf, Andy and Sara Voelkel. One sister, Darlene Rood of Bristol, IN. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother in infancy.

Wava taught school in Tell City for two years, following graduation from Berrien Springs College in Michigan. She also worked at OFS in Huntingburg. After retirement, she enjoyed volunteering at the Dubois County Museum, Memorial Hospital, and the Cancer Society, Relay for Life.

Wava enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed making quilt tops and afghans for several charities.

A private graveside memorial will be held prior to burial in New Paris, Indiana. Memorial contributions can be made to the Dubois County Museum.