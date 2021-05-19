Woods on Wheels Trailer coming to Ferdinand State Forest

The Ferdinand State Forest is giving families a reason to get some time outside.

The 8th Annual Family Nature Fest is this Saturday, May 22nd, from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm EDT at the Ferdinand State Forest.

The fest is free, but pre-registration is required. Participants should follow the signs to the Sycamore Shelters.

This year’s Family Nature Fest will be “Covid-friendly.”

Features this include: the brand-new Wood on Wheels interactive forestry display, and a walk through the woods with Property Manager Jamie Winner and Purdue Extension Forester, Ron Rathfon.

Door prizes will be awarded. Local foresters and other experts will be available all morning to answer your tree, forest management, and invasive species questions.

Participants are asked to pre-register by calling Ferdinand State Forest at (812)-827-2857 to reserve a spot!

Space is limited to 60 people. No face masks will be required outdoors, but feel free to bring one along.

Registration begins at 8:30 AM.

For more information, contact Ferdinand State Forest at (812) 827-2857, or ferdinandsf@dnr.IN.gov, or the Dubois County Soil and Water Conservation District office at (812)-482-1171 Extension 34-46.