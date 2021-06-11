11 area students named 2021 Hoosier Upland Scholarship recipients

Students from five area high schools received a scholarship this week to help take their education to the next step.

The Hoosier Uplands celebrated its 29th year by giving 11 scholarships to students in Crawford, Lawrence, Martin, Orange, and Washington Counties.

Each recipient will receive a $1,400.00 scholarship.

Recipients of the 2021 Hoosier Upland Scholarships are:

Crawford County:

Raeanna Fulton of Crawford County High School

Lawrence County:

Mallory Wright of Bedford North Lawrence High School

Marah Rcop of Mitchell High School

Martin County:

Brayden Sutton of Loogootee High School

Emma Hert of Shoals High School

Orange County:

Riley Reed of Orleans High School

Haley Owens of Paoli High School

Olivia Andry of Springs Valley High School

Washington County:

Shyanne Bierly of Eastern High School

Brooklyn Brown of Salem High School

Karli Denny of West Washington High School

Hoosier Uplands has been awarding scholarships since 1993. In total, they have awarded 253 scholarships, with a total amount presented to $354,650.