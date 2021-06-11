Students from five area high schools received a scholarship this week to help take their education to the next step.
The Hoosier Uplands celebrated its 29th year by giving 11 scholarships to students in Crawford, Lawrence, Martin, Orange, and Washington Counties.
Each recipient will receive a $1,400.00 scholarship.
Recipients of the 2021 Hoosier Upland Scholarships are:
Crawford County:
- Raeanna Fulton of Crawford County High School
Lawrence County:
- Mallory Wright of Bedford North Lawrence High School
- Marah Rcop of Mitchell High School
Martin County:
- Brayden Sutton of Loogootee High School
- Emma Hert of Shoals High School
Orange County:
- Riley Reed of Orleans High School
- Haley Owens of Paoli High School
- Olivia Andry of Springs Valley High School
Washington County:
- Shyanne Bierly of Eastern High School
- Brooklyn Brown of Salem High School
- Karli Denny of West Washington High School
Hoosier Uplands has been awarding scholarships since 1993. In total, they have awarded 253 scholarships, with a total amount presented to $354,650.
Be the first to comment on "11 area students named 2021 Hoosier Upland Scholarship recipients"