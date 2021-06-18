18th Annual Jasper Community Arts Chalk Walk Arts Festival to take place this weekend

The sidewalks in downtown Jasper are turning into a colorful mural this weekend.

The Jasper Community Arts 18th annual Chalk Walk Arts Festival is on Saturday, June 5th, from 8 am to 3 pm on the square in downtown Jasper.

Local artists are also helping with the mural by creating sidewalk art in the tradition of European 16th Century “street paintings.”

JCA’s Chalk Walk Arts Festival offers a variety of hands-on activities for children and is included in the registration fee.

Food and beverage booths with benefits going to local non-profits help keep you energized.

For more information, visit: Jasper Chalk Walk Information