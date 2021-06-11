2021 Wettlauf 5K Road Race & Fitness Walk registrations now open

Registrations are now being accepted for 2021 Wettlauf 5K Road Race & Fitness Walk, which will be held during the Strassenfest in Jasper on Saturday, August 7, 2021. The race will begin at 8:00 a.m. ET at the corner of 9th & Main Streets. The course includes rolling, paved city streets, and the route will be well-marked and policed, have water stations and mile splits.

Participants will receive a unique 2021 Wettlauf t-shirt (while supplies last). Awards will be presented to the first three places in each male and female in the 5K Run. Also, there will be an award for the overall winner in the male and female categories. The 2021 male and female divisions are 0-10 years of age; 11-14; 15-19; 20-24; 25-29; 30-34; 35-39; 40-44; 45-49; 50-54; 55-59; 60-64; 65-69; and age 70 and over. There will be no times/awards for the Fitness Walk.

The entry fee is $15 until July 30 and $20 thereafter. Children 12 years of age or under may enter the race/walk for $10. Children riding in strollers are free.

Registration/liability forms are available on the Strassenfest website at: www.jasperstrassenfest.org. Advanced entry may be completed by mailing payment and the registration/liability waiver form to Strassenfest Wettlauf, c/o The Bosco House, PO Box 908, Jasper, Indiana 47547. Pre-registrants may pick up their packets the day of the race. Late registration may be completed the day of the race beginning at 6:30 a.m. ET.

The Wettlauf is sponsored by St. John Bosco Catholic Youth Ministries, Holy Trinity Catholic School, and corporate sponsor Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. For more information, please call Debbie Schmitt at 812/631-1441.