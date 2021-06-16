50.2% of Dubois County residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Dubois County has achieved a milestone in COVID-19 vaccinations with just over 50% of county residents vaccinated as of June 15th.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, 18, 047 residents over 12 years old have been fully vaccinated.

53.9% of those fully vaccinated are female, and 45.8% are male.

To see a chart of vaccination rates broken down by age group, visit coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine.

The vaccination rates for those 12 and older in our surrounding counties include:

· 29.0% of residents in Daviess County

· 36.8% of residents in Martin County

· 48.7% of residents in Orange County

· 32.6% of residents in Crawford County

· 47.9% of residents in Perry County

· 37.4% of residents in Spencer County

· 39.9% of residents in Gibson County

· 49.9% of residents in Pike County

· 55.2% of residents in Warrick County

For more information, visit coronavirus.in.gov.