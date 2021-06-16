Dubois County has achieved a milestone in COVID-19 vaccinations with just over 50% of county residents vaccinated as of June 15th.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, 18, 047 residents over 12 years old have been fully vaccinated.
53.9% of those fully vaccinated are female, and 45.8% are male.
To see a chart of vaccination rates broken down by age group, visit coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine.
The vaccination rates for those 12 and older in our surrounding counties include:
· 29.0% of residents in Daviess County
· 36.8% of residents in Martin County
· 48.7% of residents in Orange County
· 32.6% of residents in Crawford County
· 47.9% of residents in Perry County
· 37.4% of residents in Spencer County
· 39.9% of residents in Gibson County
· 49.9% of residents in Pike County
· 55.2% of residents in Warrick County
For more information, visit coronavirus.in.gov.
Be the first to comment on "50.2% of Dubois County residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19"