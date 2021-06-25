Adventures with Nature Event

Food. Family. Fun. If that on your schedule for this weekend, then the Hoosier National Forest is ready to check it off!

The Hoosier National Forest, and partners, Purdue-Extension- Perry County and Sperry and Spencer County SWCD’s are holding their annual “Adventures with nature” on Saturday, June 26th, from 9am to 1 pm at Tipsaw lake Recreation area in Perry County.

U.S. Forest Service mascot, Woodsy Owl, will be the focus, as participants experience activities that will help them “lend a hand, and care for the land”.

In addition to a variety of hands-on activities for all ages, food and drink vendors will be available, and participants are encouraged to stay and use the swimming beach and trails.

The event is free, with a reduced fee to the recreation area of $3 per vehicle.

The event will be held rain or shine.

For directions visit https://go.usa.gov/x6yHZ.