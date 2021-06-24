All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches to close for Independence Day

All Indiana Bureau Motor Vehicle branches are closing for Independence Day weekend.
All branches will be closed from Saturday, July 3rd, through Monday, July 5th, for the Independence Day holiday.
All branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours on Tuesday, July 6th.
For a complete list of branch locations, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk near you, visit IN.gov/BMV.
