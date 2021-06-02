91-year-old Arvilla McGowen of Santa Claus, IN. died on Sunday May 30, 2021 at Memorial Hospital.
Arvilla was born May 2, 1930 in Mishawaka, Indiana to Chalmer and Beulah Sommons. She married Robert McGowen on April 16, 1949.
She was a homemaker, a member of the Santa Claus United Methodist Church, she also enjoyed traveling and family time.
She was preceded in death by a daughter Jenny Walker.
She is survived by her husband Robert McGowen, a son Richard McGowen, and daughters Kathy Hinkle and Pamela Neighbors. Three grandchildren Jeremiah and Koleena Hinkle, Shannon Englert as well as four great grandchildren.
Friends may call on Thursday June 3, from 10 – 11 AM CST at Santa Claus United Methodist Church.
Funeral Services are planned for Thursday June 3, at 11 AM CST at Santa Claus United Methodist Church, with burial to follow in the Santa Claus United Methodist Church cemetery.
Fuller Funeral Home (fullersfh.com) is handling arrangements.
Be the first to comment on "Arvilla McGowen"