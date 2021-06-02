91-year-old Arvilla McGowen of Santa Claus, IN. died on , 2021 at Memorial Hospital.

Arvilla was born , 1930 in Mishawaka, Indiana to Chalmer and Beulah Sommons. She married Robert McGowen on , 1949.

She was a homemaker, a member of the Santa Claus United Methodist Church, she also enjoyed traveling and family time.

She was preceded in death by a daughter Jenny Walker.

She is survived by her husband Robert McGowen, a son Richard McGowen, and daughters Kathy Hinkle and Pamela Neighbors. Three grandchildren Jeremiah and Koleena Hinkle, Shannon Englert as well as four great grandchildren.

Friends may call on , from 10 – 11 AM CST at Santa Claus United Methodist Church.

Funeral Services are planned for , at 11 AM CST at Santa Claus United Methodist Church, with burial to follow in the Santa Claus United Methodist Church cemetery.

Fuller Funeral Home (fullersfh.com) is handling arrangements.