Astra Theatre to show Alice in Wonderland during Chalk Walk

Find the “maddest hat” you can and go down the rabbit hole which leads to the historic Astra Theatre on the square in Jasper.

In conjunction with the Jasper Community Arts’ annual Chalk Walk on Saturday, June 5, the Next Act will be screening the original 1951 Alice in Wonderland film.

Tickets are on sale now at www.TheNextAct.org. General admission tickets on the main floor and balcony are $5.00.

The doors will open at 2:00 pm EST, with the featured film scheduled to begin at 2:30 pm EST.

The movie is rated G and has a runtime of 1 hour 15 minutes.

Ticketing will be limited to only 50% capacity for this event, and all COVID guidelines that are in place from the Dubois County Health Department at the time of the event, including face mask and social distancing protocol, will be followed.

Don’t be late for this very important date! Get your tickets now and make plans to attend the show.

The Next Act, Inc. is also working diligently to bring back a slate of events for the second half of the 2021 season.

Check back often to see what is coming to the Jim & Pat Thyen Performance Stage.

Tickets and information on upcoming shows can be found at www.TheNextAct.org.

The historic Astra Theatre is located in the heart of downtown Jasper, Indiana. Newly renovated with 357 seats, the Astra has main level and balcony seating with a concessions stand offering snacks and drinks that are available for purchase during the events.