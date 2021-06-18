Beatrice L. Recker, age 78 of St. Anthony, Indiana, passed away at 1:37 a.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at home surrounded by family.

Beatrice was born in St. Anthony, Indiana on August 1, 1942, to Anthony J. and Elizabeth (Englert) Braunecker. She married David J. Recker on October 15, 1960, in St. Anthony Catholic Church.

She was a homemaker, and a member of Divine Mercy Parish – St. Anthony Catholic Church, and their Christian Mother’s Sodality.

Beatrice was a member of the St. Anthony Community Center and the Schnellville Community Club.

She enjoyed playing bingo and cards, attending community church picnics, gardening and planting flowers, and spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband; David J. Recker Sr. of St. Anthony, one daughter; Trish Hoffman (Jeff), Jasper, two sons; David Recker Jr., St. Anthony, and Mark Recker (Lois), Dubois, one daughter-in-law; Wanda Recker, Bretzville, twelve grandchildren; Beth Werner (Phillip), Ashley Schwenk (Chad), Laura Gramelspacher (Brian), Natalie Kamman (Nathan), Krista Thomas (Josh), Dakota Recker (Jade), Malana Recker, Zachary Recker, Mariah Recker, Zayden Recker, and Myah Recker, step-grandchildren; Luke Himsel (Christine), Molly Himsel, and Eric Himsel, twelve great-grandchildren, two step-great-grandchildren, three sisters; Martha Miller, Jasper, Annette Schepers, Celestine, and Marlene King (Larry), Huntingburg, two brothers; Jerry Braunecker (Sandy), Jasper, and Kenny Braunecker (Marla), St. Anthony, one step-sister; Dollie Wiekert (Dave), Jasper, and one stepbrother; Larry Vogel (Brenda), Jasper.

Preceding her in death were her parents, her step-mother; Carolyn (Vogel) Braunecker, one son; Keith Recker, two sisters; Virlee Gehlhausen and Betty Waninger, three brothers; Anthony Braunecker Jr., Donald Braunecker, and Kevin Braunecker, and one stepbrother; Roger Vogel.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Beatrice L. Recker will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in St. Anthony Catholic Church in St. Anthony, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 3pm until 7pm on Monday, June 21, 2021 at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, and from 9am until the 10am Mass time at the church on Tuesday. The St. Anthony Christian Mothers will pray the rosary at 2:45pm at the funeral home on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Parish or to a favorite charity.

