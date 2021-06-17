Betty Lou Wilson, age 89, of Huntingburg, passed away at 8:40 a.m., Monday, June 14, 2021, at her home.

She was born January 25, 1932, in Ebensburg, Pennsylvania to Henry S. and Margaret (Zeiter) Reed. She married William L. Wilson on January 19, 1951. Betty was a homemaker. She enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles, embroidering, and being with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, William; two daughters, Beverly A. Barrett and Debra E. Rabatine; a son, William “Billy” Wilson, Jr.; siblings, Shirley Mae Reed, and an infant brother.

She is survived by her son, Melvin Wilson of Chicago, IL; one sister, Deborah D. (Donald J.) Cobaugh; 5 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild; nieces, and nephews.

There will no services. Nass and Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com.