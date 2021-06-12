Bicknell man arrested after trying to evade arrest by hiding in closet

A Knox County man is facing additional charges after trying to evade a drug arrest by hiding in a closet.

Police went to a home on West 6th Street in Bicknell on Thursday night to serve arrest warrants on 26-year-old Kevin Walker of Bicknell.

After arriving at the home, officers smelled burnt marijuana and saw drugs and paraphernalia in plain sight.

Walker was found hiding in a hidden compartment in a closet.

Walker was arrested and taken to the Knox County Hail for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, paraphernalia, a controlled substance, and a syringe, neglect of a dependent, and on active warrants.