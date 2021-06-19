Bloomington Trooper and Gaming Commission Agent Arrested, Both Charged with Domestic Battery

A sworn member of the Indiana State Police assigned to the Bloomington Post and an Enforcement Agent with the Indiana Gaming Commission were arrested on charges stemming from an alleged domestic incident that occurred at a residence in Lawrence County while they were off duty this past weekend.

Early morning, , the ISP Post in Bloomington was contacted regarding an alleged battery which was said to have occurred between Sergeant Russell D. Garrison, a 23-year veteran of the ISP, and Tiffany F. Corbin, a 15-year veteran with the Indiana Gaming Commission. Local Troopers responded with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department and shortly thereafter, the investigation was turned over to an Investigative Supervisor from the ISP Post in Versailles.

Upon completion of the subsequent investigation, the case was submitted to the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office for review. As a result of that review, the Lawrence County Prosecutor has prepared the following charges:

Russell D. Garrison

One Count of Domestic Battery, Class A Misdemeanor

Tiffany F. Corbin

One Count of Domestic Battery, Class A Misdemeanor



Arrest warrants were approved and issued by Lawrence County Superior Court I, Judge John Plummer III . Both Garrison and Corbin were remanded to the custody of the Lawrence County Jail.

Garrison is currently on administrative duties with his police powers suspended pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings. An internal investigation will be conducted to determine any violations of Department rules, regulations, or policies.

Any inquiries regarding Corbin should be directed to the Indiana Gaming Commission.

All Suspects are Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty in a Court of Law.