BOOM! Firework safety tips to remember for 4th of July

Firework sales are sky-rocketing, literally.

But before setting off your favorite firecrackers, sparklers, or poppers, Jasper Fire Department Chief, Kenny Hochgesang, says residents should have something on hand first.

“Always keep a bucket of water nearby, just in case. That way, if there is a fire, you can extinguish it quickly,” he says.

Choose the container you light a firework in wisely. Certain containers can pose a safety hazard for you and other around you.

“Never use a glass or metal container to shoot fireworks. Many injuries happen when the fireworks do not discharge properly, causing injuries from the glass or metal container,” Hochgesang says.

The age of who is setting off fireworks also plays an important role when it comes to safety. Hochgesang explains why and what other precautions to take.

“Never let young children handle fireworks by themselves. Older children should only use them with adult supervision. Never use drugs or alcohol while shooting off fireworks. Never hold a lighted firework in your hands. Always keep fireworks away from flammable materials, and only light one device at a time,” Hochgesang says.

In addition to keeping safety in mind, Hochgesang says there are certain rules to follow for when and where you can set off fireworks.

“You must set off your fireworks on your own property. If you rent, you must get permission from your renter. If you’re using other public property, you must reach out and get permission first,” he says.

Residents are allowed to set off fireworks from 9 am to midnight on July 4th, and from 9 am to 11 pm on other days.

After celebrating, Hochgesang encourages residents to pick up whatever they set off.

“We ask that everyone clean up all the debris that is left from the fireworks. Leave it as clean as you found it so the next morning when you wake up everything is clean, and there is no mess for someone else to clean up,” he says.

Although there is a lot to keep in mind when using fireworks, Hochgesang says to enjoy the holiday and time spent with friends and family.