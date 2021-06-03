Car versus moped accident sends one to hospital

A car versus moped accident sent one person to the hospital.

It happened at the Newton and 9th Street intersection in Jasper around 5:45 Thursday morning.

Matthew Runion of Huntingburg was driving his moped and stopped at the intersection when he was rear-ended by 74-year-old Charles Stetter of Huntingburg.

Runion complained of neck pain and was transported to Memorial Hospital by ambulance.

Stetter was cited for following too closely.