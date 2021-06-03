Cheryl Welp Receives Nursing Award

A nurse at Memorial Hospital is getting recognized for her leadership and compassion.

Executive Director of Post-Acute Services and Administrator of Skilled Caring Center at Memorial Hospital, Cheryl Welp, is the latest recipient of The Leading Age Indiana 2021 Linda Woolley Excellence in Nursing Leadership Award.

Welp has an associate degree of science in nursing from Vincennes University and a bachelor and master degree of science in nursing from Jacksonville University in Florida.

She is a licensed Health Facility Administrator and registered nurse. She is board certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center as a nurse executive.

The award recognizes nurses who demonstrate excellent leadership and mentoring relationships and supports and encourages others to strive for excellence in their service and care to residents.

The award is given in honor and memorial of Linda Woolley, a dedicated nurse for 34 years who worked diligently in her service to long-term care and touched the lives of many as a dedicated leader and mentor to nursing staff.