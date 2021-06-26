Children’s Little Pioneer area at Dubois County Museum to reopen next week

After being closed for over a year, the Children’s Little Pioneer area at the Dubois County Museum is ready to re-open.

The area is reopening for public use on Thursday, July 1st.

Visitors can enjoy again dressing up as pioneers with the clothes from Grandma’s Attic, climbing in and enjoying adventures in the Lewis and Clark keel boat, reading in the Reading Nook, building and playing with a model train set, experiencing attending a one room school in the Schoolhouse and enjoying the table top games at the tables.

Hand sanitizers will be available and guests are encouraged to use them before and after play.