City of Jasper announces Independence Day trash schedule

Jasper residents will need to change their schedule when putting out the trash next week.

Because of the Independence Day holiday, trash and cardboard that is normally collected on Monday, July 5th, will now be collected on Tuesday, July 6th.

Trash and cardboard recycling pick-up for the rest of the week will be on a regular schedule.

Please place all trash and cardboard recycling at the curbside at 7 am.

The Jasper City Hall, Street Department, and all Utilities Administrative Offices will also be closed on Monday, July 5th, for Independence Day.

The Jasper Street Department and Resource Recovery Site will also be closed on Saturday, July 3rd.