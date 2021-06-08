Community Give-Back Program at Jasper-Dubois County Public Library

Picking up a book to read could make a lasting impact on the community this summer.

The Jasper-Dubois County Public Library is continuing its Community Give-Back project as part of the Summer Learning Program.

The library is partnering with the Borrowed Hearts of Dubois County Organization this summer to make sure kids in foster care and families have the supplies they need.

The library is challenging the community to have 1,000 reading program completions by the end of the Summer Learning Program, which is July 30th.

If this goal is reached, the library will donate $2,000 to the Borrowed Hearts of Dubois County.

All ages are encouraged to participate and can do so by picking up a reading log at any of the libraries (Jasper, Ferdinand, Dubois,& Birdseye) or by downloading the Beanstack app & participating online.

Monetary donations are also being accepted at all of the library branches.

If you have any questions, call Jordan Schuetter at (812)-482-2712.